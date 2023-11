Alfie

sept23words -- Pets.

I had to go into my archives to find a photo of Alfie , such a darling little boy -a Lakeland terrier, who was part of our family for 15 years - We still miss him so.

A cold but sunny day at the moment , and to my delight my laptop was ready to collect, So now I am testing it out , and all seems fine !! Yuppie !!

Have a great weekend !