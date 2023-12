Joyful.

Tradescantia, - so joyful to see this little plant growing on my Kitchen window sill, - so bright and colourful , even on this wet and dull winter's day.

I took a cutting a couple of weeks ago, and put to root in a glass of water. When the root was established I planted it in a little pot of soil , and now not only growing but sprouting out new shoots !

