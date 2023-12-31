Sign up
Previous
Photo 4016
Cyclamen.
A simple capture of this little beauty gifted to me on my birthday at the beginning of the month , and now in full flower as we we come to the end of year 2023 and into 2024.
Best wishes to all my friends for a Joyous and Healthy 2024
Dec-23-words-- bright and cheerful
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
4
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5432
photos
125
followers
81
following
1100% complete
View this month »
4009
4010
4011
4012
4013
4014
4015
4016
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
31st December 2023 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cyclamen
,
dec23words
,
bright-and-cheerful
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
the simplicity is so lovely
December 31st, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely framing, Happy New Year Beryl to you and your son.
December 31st, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Simple but effective!
Happy New Year to you & Gary !
December 31st, 2023
gloria jones
ace
How lovely. Happy New Year, Beryl.
December 31st, 2023
Happy New Year to you & Gary !