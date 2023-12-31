Previous
Cyclamen. by beryl
Cyclamen.

A simple capture of this little beauty gifted to me on my birthday at the beginning of the month , and now in full flower as we we come to the end of year 2023 and into 2024.
Best wishes to all my friends for a Joyous and Healthy 2024

Dec-23-words-- bright and cheerful
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1100% complete

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
the simplicity is so lovely
December 31st, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely framing, Happy New Year Beryl to you and your son.
December 31st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Simple but effective!
Happy New Year to you & Gary !
December 31st, 2023  
gloria jones ace
How lovely. Happy New Year, Beryl.
December 31st, 2023  
