Photo 4028
Wood pigeon
I do not think he needs to eat any more - he looks "full to burst" !! So glutenous !!
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Tags
garden
,
woodpigeon
,
bird-table.
Babs
ace
Ha ha I wonder if he will still be able to fly. He may have to walk home.
January 29th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Don’t tend to see many thin pigeons! Because they can’t get onto our feeders they tend to trample everything beneath them as they pick up what has been dropped. Nice capture.
January 29th, 2024
