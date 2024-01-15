Previous
Welsh love spoon by beryl
Welsh love spoon

The art of carving Welsh love spoons dates back to the 17th century , where men would spend hours decoratively carving the handle of the wooden spoon before presenting it to the object of their affection as a token of love and affection.

I have missed been here with you but have been rather poorly with what the Drs term as "100 days cough" I am feeling slightly better , still on antibiotics but my voice , albeit rather croaky is back , so is my taste and sense of smell. I have been looking in on all your wonderful photos, taking me far and wide across the world . I hope now I am back in spite of not being able to think or find things to photograph ! - perhaps my post editing will help and keep me motivated!
Beryl Lloyd

