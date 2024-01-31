Previous
An un welcomed guest by beryl
Took a photo of my plant coming into flower , when I up-loaded it , I found a black slug crawling on the flower !!
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Diana ace
What a pity to find that unwanted photobomber, I hope you went out and got rid of it. It would be a pity if it destroyed your lovely flowers.
January 31st, 2024  
