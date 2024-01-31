Sign up
Previous
Photo 4047
An un welcomed guest
Took a photo of my plant coming into flower , when I up-loaded it , I found a black slug crawling on the flower !!
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5463
photos
123
followers
79
following
1108% complete
View this month »
4040
4041
4042
4043
4044
4045
4046
4047
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A127F
Taken
29th January 2024 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
black-slug
Diana
ace
What a pity to find that unwanted photobomber, I hope you went out and got rid of it. It would be a pity if it destroyed your lovely flowers.
January 31st, 2024
