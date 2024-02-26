Sign up
Previous
Photo 4075
Tanronnen Inn.
FOR - Week 5 - Buildings
The Public House at Beddgelert, solidly built in local stone .
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
1
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365.
5491
photos
123
followers
79
following
1116% complete
4068
4069
4070
4071
4072
4073
4074
4075
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
10th August 2023 4:24pm
Tags
b/w
,
beddgelert
,
for2024
,
local-stone
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
February 26th, 2024
