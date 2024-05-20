Down in the Park ,

What a gorgeous day , late afternoon, G and I went down to my favourite Park at Dale End , Ironbridge . I was pleasantly surprised to find that all the speed humps were taken off the paths throughout the park which meant I had a smooth journey on my mobility scooter . and an opportunity to spot one or two possibilities for my h/h month .Best viewed on black if you have the time



Today I am up early ! getting things ready for the gas engineers to come to replace my Gas boiler , storage tank etc - The system needed to be renewed !!