Previous
Down in the Park , by beryl
Photo 4159

Down in the Park ,

What a gorgeous day , late afternoon, G and I went down to my favourite Park at Dale End , Ironbridge . I was pleasantly surprised to find that all the speed humps were taken off the paths throughout the park which meant I had a smooth journey on my mobility scooter . and an opportunity to spot one or two possibilities for my h/h month .Best viewed on black if you have the time

Today I am up early ! getting things ready for the gas engineers to come to replace my Gas boiler , storage tank etc - The system needed to be renewed !!
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1139% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful composition and capture, such beautiful light, shadows and texture.
May 20th, 2024  
Brian ace
I agree with Diana . 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
May 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise