Me and my shadow. by beryl
Me and my shadow.

A big bluebottle landed on the conservatory window ledge - with a great double reflection created by the double glazing !,
Another image for my diagonal h/h
21st May 2024

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365.
Diana
A wonderful find and capture, such great details and colours! A perfect half and half.
May 21st, 2024  
Lois
Very cool capture! Perfect 1/2 &1/2!
May 21st, 2024  
Annie D
well spotted and photographed
May 21st, 2024  
