Photo 4160
Me and my shadow.
A big bluebottle landed on the conservatory window ledge - with a great double reflection created by the double glazing !,
Another image for my diagonal h/h
21st May 2024
21st May 24
3
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5577
photos
125
followers
78
following
Tags
shadow
,
double-glazing
,
bluebottle-fly
,
mayhalf-2024
Diana
ace
A wonderful find and capture, such great details and colours! A perfect half and half.
May 21st, 2024
Lois
ace
Very cool capture! Perfect 1/2 &1/2!
May 21st, 2024
Annie D
ace
well spotted and photographed
May 21st, 2024
