Follow the path to the Park. by beryl
Photo 4172

Follow the path to the Park.

I have been out supervising in the garden this afternoon, so that the weeds are eradicated and not the plants !! and completely forgot to take a photo for today .!!
This was taken last weekend down in the Dale End, Ironbridge !!!!!!!
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Beryl Lloyd

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely walkway
June 1st, 2024  
carol white ace
A lovely pathway. Fav 😊
June 1st, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
A beautiful walkway
June 1st, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
It's really lovely, and I'm sure even better when the Wisteria is all out!
June 1st, 2024  
Rosie Kind ace
Still a good shot
June 1st, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Wisteria planted? Lovely walkway even with nothing blooming.
June 1st, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
You e been supervising Beryl…..needs must! This is a lovely walkway.
June 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a lovely capture of this beautiful path with the great arches.
June 1st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful garden walkway
June 1st, 2024  
