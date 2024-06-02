Sign up
Previous
Photo 4173
Hug a tree.
--- but which one -- too many to chose from at Dale-end-Park,
(June24 words, hug a tree )
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
3
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5590
photos
125
followers
78
following
1143% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
16th January 2022 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dale-end-park
,
june24words
,
hug-a-tree
Dione Giorgio
My eyes went straight for the bench which makes a fantastic place to sit down and enjoy the sun surrounded by beautiful trees.
June 2nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful parc so well maintained
June 2nd, 2024
Brian
ace
Delightful
June 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
