Bird Paintings on Slate

Failed to capture a bird in the garden this afternoon , hence some of the Slate paintings hanging on the wall in the conservatory . Mum found great delight in painting different birds , mainly on slate , but also on tiles in her 70's. to occupy her mind and hands . She would make and donate a batch to any local charity sale and they would be sold very easily . I have these and one tile bird painting in fond memories of my mum !