Rosa Mundi by beryl
Photo 4189

Rosa Mundi

An old fashioned rose , which this year is not true to its original colour , usually it has white patches on the pink petals , but this year it is almost all pink !
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Beryl Lloyd

Brian ace
The colour makes me smile. Lovely Beryl.
June 19th, 2024  
