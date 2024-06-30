Sign up
Previous
Photo 4202
Feverfew and the blue salvia
Lovely seeing these two growing together - both self-setters! - with nature taking after itself when I have failed to do much gardening !
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
5
3
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5619
photos
125
followers
78
following
1151% complete
4195
4196
4197
4198
4199
4200
4201
4202
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
29th June 2024 8:29pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
white
,
blue
,
garden
,
salvia
,
feverfew
Dione Giorgio
How lovely they look together! It's not the first time and will not be the last that I sow plants from seeds and I take great care of them daily and they end up a disaster while those that seed themselves grow beautifully.
June 30th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
June 30th, 2024
Wylie
ace
So pretty
June 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous combination and capture.
June 30th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
So pretty
June 30th, 2024
