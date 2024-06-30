Previous
Feverfew and the blue salvia by beryl
Feverfew and the blue salvia

Lovely seeing these two growing together - both self-setters! - with nature taking after itself when I have failed to do much gardening !
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Dione Giorgio
How lovely they look together! It's not the first time and will not be the last that I sow plants from seeds and I take great care of them daily and they end up a disaster while those that seed themselves grow beautifully.
June 30th, 2024  
Peter Dulis
Sweet
June 30th, 2024  
Wylie
So pretty
June 30th, 2024  
Diana
Such a fabulous combination and capture.
June 30th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~
So pretty
June 30th, 2024  
