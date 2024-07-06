Previous
Hardy fuchsia by beryl
Hardy fuchsia

This fuchsia I chose for the garden some years ago for its golden leaves even when not in flower it creates a bright spot among the other green plants .
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1152% complete

