Hydrangea. by beryl
Hydrangea.

A small plant I bought a couple of years ago , in the hope of having a blue hydrangea in my garden - foiled again, I believe its turning pink again - due to the soil acidity level ! Ooh well - still pretty and a welcome to the garden !
Beryl Lloyd

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely presentation
July 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and fabulous framing. I do believe you can buy a special fertilizer according to the colour you want. A friend of mine did that and it works.
July 7th, 2024  
