Daisy. by beryl
Photo 4213

Daisy.

A little faff of yesterday's daisy,
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Diana ace
I love your faffed daisy gone a bit abstract!
July 12th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 12th, 2024  
Brian ace
Creative
July 12th, 2024  
Annie D ace
fabulous faff!
July 12th, 2024  
Babs ace
Nice faffing I love this one fav
July 12th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely image fv!
July 12th, 2024  
