Photo 4213
Daisy.
A little faff of yesterday's daisy,
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
6
4
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5630
photos
125
followers
77
following
1154% complete
4213
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
4th July 2024 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daisy
,
faff
Diana
ace
I love your faffed daisy gone a bit abstract!
July 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 12th, 2024
Brian
ace
Creative
July 12th, 2024
Annie D
ace
fabulous faff!
July 12th, 2024
Babs
ace
Nice faffing I love this one fav
July 12th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely image fv!
July 12th, 2024
