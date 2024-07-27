Previous
Buddleia but where are the butterflies? by beryl
Buddleia but where are the butterflies?

My buddleia are in flower - but no sign of any butterflies - what is happening?
Enjoy the weekend
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Beryl Lloyd

Diana ace
Lovely capture of these beautiful flowers. I hope they get some visitors soon.
July 27th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice one
July 27th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely, hopefully they will come!
July 27th, 2024  
