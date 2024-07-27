Sign up
Previous
Photo 4229
Buddleia but where are the butterflies?
My buddleia are in flower - but no sign of any butterflies - what is happening?
Enjoy the weekend
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
3
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5646
photos
125
followers
77
following
4222
4223
4224
4225
4226
4227
4228
4229
Tags
leaves
,
garden
,
.
,
buddleia
,
variegated
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of these beautiful flowers. I hope they get some visitors soon.
July 27th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice one
July 27th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely, hopefully they will come!
July 27th, 2024
