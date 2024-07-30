Previous
Pineapple lily by beryl
Pineapple lily

My pineapple lily , a gift from my sil. last year and is full of bloom again this year
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Beryl Lloyd

January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 30th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cool! Nice capture!
July 30th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
It's wonderful, I absolutely love it! Is it in a pot?
July 30th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
New one to me. Beautiful capture.
July 30th, 2024  
Sam Palmer
Pretty
July 30th, 2024  
