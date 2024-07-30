Sign up
Previous
Photo 4232
Pineapple lily
My pineapple lily , a gift from my sil. last year and is full of bloom again this year
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
5
3
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5649
photos
123
followers
76
following
1159% complete
4225
4226
4227
4228
4229
4230
4231
4232
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
30th July 2024 8:40pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
garden.
,
pot-plant
,
pineapple-lily.
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 30th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool! Nice capture!
July 30th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
It's wonderful, I absolutely love it! Is it in a pot?
July 30th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
New one to me. Beautiful capture.
July 30th, 2024
Sam Palmer
Pretty
July 30th, 2024
