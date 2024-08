White phlox

A little later in flowering and rather tall. I wish it was a little more compact and less tall , perhaps its time to look for another and taking note of the height this time !

Hot and muggy days , does not suit me at all ,but we had a shower of rain in the night but sill has not helped with the humidity ! Got to go for yet another blood test later this morning !

Where does the time go ,, Already into August!!