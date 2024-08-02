Previous
Hardy Fuchsia by beryl
Photo 4235

Hardy Fuchsia

My favourite hardy fuchsia, love its big colourful and plentiful flowers
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Looks beautiful and lovely colours.
August 2nd, 2024  
I love these beauties, lovely capture and colours. For some reason they are not popular here at all.
August 2nd, 2024  
Beautiful
August 2nd, 2024  
