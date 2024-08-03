Previous
Dried bluebell seedhead by beryl
Photo 4236

Dried bluebell seedhead

While tidying a little patch in the back garden - I came across this little beauty ! It id the dried bluebell seedhead . So delicate and beautiful !
Another week gone by - Have a lovely weekend , one and all !
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1160% complete

Annie D ace
lovely presentation - happy weekend
August 3rd, 2024  
