Previous
Photo 4236
Dried bluebell seedhead
While tidying a little patch in the back garden - I came across this little beauty ! It id the dried bluebell seedhead . So delicate and beautiful !
Another week gone by - Have a lovely weekend , one and all !
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5653
photos
124
followers
76
following
1160% complete
4229
4230
4231
4232
4233
4234
4235
4236
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
30th July 2024 8:36pm
Tags
garden
,
bluebell.
,
dried-seedhead
Annie D
ace
lovely presentation - happy weekend
August 3rd, 2024
