Previous
Photo 4240
Patterns
The Periwinkle given a little twirl to create a bright coloured pattern !
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
1
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5657
photos
123
followers
76
following
1161% complete
4233
4234
4235
4236
4237
4238
4239
4240
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
4th July 2024 5:32pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
patterns
,
periwinkle
,
august24words
Babs
ace
Nice editing what a beautiful kaleidoscope
August 7th, 2024
