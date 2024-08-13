Sign up
Photo 4246
Pattern .
Pattern created by multiple faffing !! -- no idea as to which progs I used - too many to recall ! but I quite like it ( started off as two daisies !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! )
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
2
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5663
photos
124
followers
77
following
1163% complete
View this month »
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
22nd July 2024 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pattern
,
kaleidoscope
,
faffing
,
august24words
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Very cool!
August 13th, 2024
Wylie
ace
ha ha fun!
August 13th, 2024
