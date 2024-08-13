Previous
Pattern . by beryl
Photo 4246

Pattern .

Pattern created by multiple faffing !! -- no idea as to which progs I used - too many to recall ! but I quite like it ( started off as two daisies !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! )
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1163% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Very cool!
August 13th, 2024  
Wylie ace
ha ha fun!
August 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise