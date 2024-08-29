Previous
Abstract,- grapes. by beryl
Photo 4262

Abstract,- grapes.

Well my abstract month is coming to an end , only two more days !! I have enjoyed the experience , I wonder what September will bring my way !
N.B. Nice on black !
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1167% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
A fabulous month Beryl
August 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Another gorgeous one to add to your beautiful month. You sure are very talented Beryl.
August 29th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
It's been a very colourful month! Well done!
August 29th, 2024  
Babs ace
This one is very arty. I have loved your abstract month
August 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise