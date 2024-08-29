Sign up
Previous
Photo 4262
Abstract,- grapes.
Well my abstract month is coming to an end , only two more days !! I have enjoyed the experience , I wonder what September will bring my way !
N.B. Nice on black !
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
4
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5679
photos
125
followers
76
following
1167% complete
View this month »
4255
4256
4257
4258
4259
4260
4261
4262
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Tags
grapes
,
abstractaug2024
Annie D
ace
A fabulous month Beryl
August 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Another gorgeous one to add to your beautiful month. You sure are very talented Beryl.
August 29th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
It's been a very colourful month! Well done!
August 29th, 2024
Babs
ace
This one is very arty. I have loved your abstract month
August 29th, 2024
