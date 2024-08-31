Previous
Abstract - Clematis by beryl
Photo 4264

Abstract - Clematis

I have thoroughly enjoyed my month of abstracts - Thank you @ annied .
Reality must prevail as we come into September , I have woken up to a beautiful sunny last day of August . I hope this beautiful sun will continue into September !

N.B. - nice on black !
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Annie D ace
Wow this is gorgeous Beryl
August 31st, 2024  
