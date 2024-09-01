Previous
Mallow by beryl
Mallow

So difficult to come back to reality today after my month of abstracts. Just popped out to the garden with my camera , and behold big spots of rain came down on me ! So a speedy retreat into the house !!
Beryl Lloyd

Lovely capture
September 1st, 2024  
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
September 1st, 2024  
Gorgeous
September 1st, 2024  
