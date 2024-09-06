Previous
Japanese Anemone and the Bee by beryl
Japanese Anemone and the Bee

What a change in weather - yesterday was quite Autumnal and cold while today it is a hot sunny day ! The bees are having fun in the sun while visiting the Japanese Anemones .
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Beryl Lloyd

A lovely close up capture. Fav 😊
September 6th, 2024  
Such a lovely capture
September 6th, 2024  
Wonderful image
September 6th, 2024  
