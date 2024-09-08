Sign up
Previous
Photo 4272
Rudbeckia
These tall and bright yellow flowers give such a vibrant touch of colour in the late summer and fading garden . Their flowers seem to last a fairly long lease of life !
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
1
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5689
photos
123
followers
74
following
1170% complete
4265
4266
4267
4268
4269
4270
4271
4272
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
6th September 2024 5:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
garden
,
rudbeckia
Diana
ace
I love this, they have such beautiful centres, lovely capture and presentation.
September 8th, 2024
