With a little bit --- by beryl
Photo 4274

With a little bit ---

-- of faffing around !! From my sunny yellow rudbeckia flowers to this !
Another wet day I had intended going to the garden centre but after lunching out - just came home again!!
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
wendy frost ace
Love this image with great colours and effects.Looks like a painting with the framing.
September 10th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
September 10th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Fabulous faffing… One day soon I’m going to do some faffing…
September 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
September 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
Gorgeous faffing Beryl, a work of art!
September 10th, 2024  
