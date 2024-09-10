Sign up
Previous
Photo 4274
With a little bit ---
-- of faffing around !! From my sunny yellow rudbeckia flowers to this !
Another wet day I had intended going to the garden centre but after lunching out - just came home again!!
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
5
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5691
photos
123
followers
74
following
1170% complete
Tags
rudbeckia
,
faffing
wendy frost
ace
Love this image with great colours and effects.Looks like a painting with the framing.
September 10th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
September 10th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Fabulous faffing… One day soon I’m going to do some faffing…
September 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
September 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
Gorgeous faffing Beryl, a work of art!
September 10th, 2024
