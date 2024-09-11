Previous
Oxalis Shamrock - Pink Pillow Sorrel by beryl
Oxalis Shamrock - Pink Pillow Sorrel

I have clumps of this bright and delightful plant growing in the garden ! The flowers open in sunlight and close at night!
A cold and breezy morning , in spite of the sunny start to the day .
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Beryl Lloyd

CC Folk ace
Beautiful and I love the color! Fav.
September 11th, 2024  
Brian ace
Gorgeous.
September 11th, 2024  
