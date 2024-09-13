Previous
Hardy Fuchsia . by beryl
Photo 4277

Hardy Fuchsia .

One of my favourite fuchsias in the garden. I have had this one in the garden for many years , and would hate it if I lost it !
A cold but sunny morning - a welcome after all the rain of the last few days !
13th September 2024 13th Sep 24

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Babs
Beautiful ballerinas
September 13th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful fuchsias. And a very nice capture. I wanted one as soon as I saw the first flower. I bought it as a plant but when Summer came it couldn't resist the heat. Never tried it again.
September 13th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney
Gorgeous Fuchsias..
September 13th, 2024  
Brian
Delightful capture. Makes me :>)
September 13th, 2024  
