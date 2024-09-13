Sign up
Previous
Photo 4277
Hardy Fuchsia .
One of my favourite fuchsias in the garden. I have had this one in the garden for many years , and would hate it if I lost it !
A cold but sunny morning - a welcome after all the rain of the last few days !
13th September 2024
13th Sep 24
Beryl Lloyd
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5694
photos
123
followers
74
following
4270
4271
4272
4273
4274
4275
4276
4277
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
6th September 2024 5:04pm
Tags
garden
,
fuchsia
,
red-and-purple
Babs
ace
Beautiful ballerinas
September 13th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful fuchsias. And a very nice capture. I wanted one as soon as I saw the first flower. I bought it as a plant but when Summer came it couldn't resist the heat. Never tried it again.
September 13th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Gorgeous Fuchsias..
September 13th, 2024
Brian
ace
Delightful capture. Makes me :>)
September 13th, 2024
