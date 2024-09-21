Previous
Marigolds by beryl
Photo 4285

Marigolds

Still flowering in the garden .
Haven't been feeling too good the last couple of days and looking out its pouring with rain !!
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Beryl Lloyd

January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful flowers. Wishing you a fast recovery
September 22nd, 2024  
Heather ace
Beautiful yellows in the sunlight and against the green foliage! Fav (Sorry you haven't been feeling well, Beryl. I hope you feel better soon. xx)
September 22nd, 2024  
