Previous
Hydrangea. by beryl
Photo 4289

Hydrangea.

A close-up of my new Hydrangea, captured and framed . showing how the chosen coloured frame brings out the beauty of the eye of each flower !
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1175% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Wonderful edit with colour choice
September 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise