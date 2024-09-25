Sign up
Photo 4289
Hydrangea.
A close-up of my new Hydrangea, captured and framed . showing how the chosen coloured frame brings out the beauty of the eye of each flower !
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
1
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5706
photos
121
followers
74
following
1175% complete
4282
4283
4284
4285
4286
4287
4288
4289
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
23rd September 2024 3:31pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
white
,
garden
,
hydrangea
,
framed
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful edit with colour choice
September 25th, 2024
