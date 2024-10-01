Previous
One last edit. by beryl
Photo 4295

One last edit.

I couldn't resist one more edit , and I had hoped I would have squeezed it in before the end of September. But time has evaded me and here we are in October - Where, oh where! has this year gone - now well into Autumn and so far a very wet season !
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1176% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
So beautifully edited Beryl a work of art.
October 1st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
This beautiful Beryl, so nicely done.
October 1st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 1st, 2024  
Lesley ace
Ah this is a nice one. I agree, Beryl, how is it October already?
October 1st, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Lovely “faffing”, Beryl. Still in summer temperatures here even though the calendar says it is fall. I put out some fall decorations to speed things along. You could send some rain our way if you have too much!
October 1st, 2024  
Wylie ace
Very pretty. I like this one!
October 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise