Photo 4295
One last edit.
I couldn't resist one more edit , and I had hoped I would have squeezed it in before the end of September. But time has evaded me and here we are in October - Where, oh where! has this year gone - now well into Autumn and so far a very wet season !
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
DMC-FZ72
6th September 2024 5:12pm
edit
garden-flower
Diana
ace
So beautifully edited Beryl a work of art.
October 1st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
This beautiful Beryl, so nicely done.
October 1st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 1st, 2024
Lesley
ace
Ah this is a nice one. I agree, Beryl, how is it October already?
October 1st, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely “faffing”, Beryl. Still in summer temperatures here even though the calendar says it is fall. I put out some fall decorations to speed things along. You could send some rain our way if you have too much!
October 1st, 2024
Wylie
ace
Very pretty. I like this one!
October 1st, 2024
