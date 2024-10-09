Sign up
Photo 4303
Autumn colours all around .
A delight to see the sunlight and the Autumn colours as I stepped out in the carpark ! I must pop our more to enjoy the beauty of Autumn - if only I was more mobile !
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
2
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5722
photos
121
followers
74
following
View this month »
4298
4299
4300
4301
4302
4303
4304
4305
Tags
trees
,
autumn
,
post-office
,
car-park
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 11th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
Fun photo times, colors are coming
October 11th, 2024
