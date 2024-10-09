Previous
Autumn colours all around . by beryl
Photo 4303

Autumn colours all around .

A delight to see the sunlight and the Autumn colours as I stepped out in the carpark ! I must pop our more to enjoy the beauty of Autumn - if only I was more mobile !
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Beryl Lloyd

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 11th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
Fun photo times, colors are coming
October 11th, 2024  
