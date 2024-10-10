Sign up
Previous
Photo 4303
Autumn colours.
A wonderful sight as I came out of the PO. this afternoon.
Lap top still playing up hence a phone shot again .
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
2
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5720
photos
121
followers
74
following
1178% complete
View this month »
4296
4297
4298
4299
4300
4301
4302
4303
Tags
trees.
,
autumn-colours
Beverley
ace
Oooo beautiful … autumn is sooo pretty
October 10th, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful autumn colours.
October 10th, 2024
