Previous
Photo 4323
Autumn leaves
My little blueberry bush in the garden has beautiful Autumn colours as its leaves gradually fall.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1184% complete
View this month »
4316
4317
4318
4319
4320
4321
4322
4323
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
22nd October 2024 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
autumn-colours
,
blueberry-bush
Dianne
ace
Lovely contrasting colours.
October 29th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful
October 29th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Such a colourful capture, we are getting a colourful autumn
October 29th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it's so pretty!
October 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Sooo gorgeous
October 29th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Beautiful combination of pinks & greens Beryl.
October 29th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous presentation
October 29th, 2024
