Autumn leaves by beryl
My little blueberry bush in the garden has beautiful Autumn colours as its leaves gradually fall.
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Dianne
Lovely contrasting colours.
October 29th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
October 29th, 2024  
Margaret Brown
Such a colourful capture, we are getting a colourful autumn
October 29th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨
it's so pretty!
October 29th, 2024  
Beverley
Sooo gorgeous
October 29th, 2024  
Pat Knowles
Beautiful combination of pinks & greens Beryl.
October 29th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Gorgeous presentation
October 29th, 2024  
