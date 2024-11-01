Sign up
Previous
Photo 4326
New leaves.
Not much colour in the garden as most of the flowers have withered and died away, but these new shoots make up for the the loss of colour !
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
4
3
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5743
photos
121
followers
74
following
1185% complete
4319
4320
4321
4322
4323
4324
4325
4326
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
22nd October 2024 2:35pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
leaves
,
garden
,
!
,
pink/red-new-
Pat Knowles
ace
Your plant is very courageous at this time if the year Beryl but it’s been surprisingly warm up to now….hope it’s not in for a shock!
November 1st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely presentation
November 1st, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful colour, such a soft and peachy tone
November 1st, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Great edit
November 1st, 2024
