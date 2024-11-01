Previous
New leaves. by beryl
New leaves.

Not much colour in the garden as most of the flowers have withered and died away, but these new shoots make up for the the loss of colour !
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Beryl Lloyd

January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Pat Knowles ace
Your plant is very courageous at this time if the year Beryl but it’s been surprisingly warm up to now….hope it’s not in for a shock!
November 1st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely presentation
November 1st, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful colour, such a soft and peachy tone
November 1st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great edit
November 1st, 2024  
