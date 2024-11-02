Sign up
Previous
Photo 4327
A profusion of dainty ballerinas !
November the 2nd and my hardy fuchsia in the garden is absolutely full of flowers again ! So glad I did not prune back the bush earlier this Autumn - that can be done later !!
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
garden
fuchsia
ballerinas
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
November 2nd, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful fuchsia!
November 2nd, 2024
