A profusion of dainty ballerinas ! by beryl
A profusion of dainty ballerinas !

November the 2nd and my hardy fuchsia in the garden is absolutely full of flowers again ! So glad I did not prune back the bush earlier this Autumn - that can be done later !!
Beryl Lloyd

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
November 2nd, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful fuchsia!
November 2nd, 2024  
