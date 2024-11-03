Sign up
Previous
Photo 4328
Fatsia Japonica
So lovely to see this rather large bush in flower when most other plants are ready for winter!
A very lazy day and now its getting dark outside again !
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
5
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5745
photos
121
followers
74
following
1185% complete
4321
4322
4323
4324
4325
4326
4327
4328
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
2nd November 2024 5:22pm
Tags
green
,
garden
,
flowering
,
fatsia-japonica
wendy frost
ace
Lovely capture and details with the pretty flowers and lush green leaves.
November 3rd, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful
November 3rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
November 3rd, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Looking lovely & so welcome in these dreary days!
November 3rd, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh isn't it pretty - what a bright spot
November 3rd, 2024
