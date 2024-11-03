Previous
Fatsia Japonica by beryl
Photo 4328

Fatsia Japonica

So lovely to see this rather large bush in flower when most other plants are ready for winter!
A very lazy day and now its getting dark outside again !
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1185% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

wendy frost ace
Lovely capture and details with the pretty flowers and lush green leaves.
November 3rd, 2024  
Michelle
Beautiful
November 3rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
November 3rd, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Looking lovely & so welcome in these dreary days!
November 3rd, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh isn't it pretty - what a bright spot
November 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise