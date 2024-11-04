Previous
Salvia - Hot Lips by beryl
Salvia - Hot Lips

Amazing !! flowers on my Salvia again! I pruned back my rather overgrown Salvia bush in September . and wondering if I had been too severe in the pruning , but with the Wet and mild weather it has revived and is blooming again !
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Lesley
Lovely Beryl. Ours still has flowers too.
November 4th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely capture
November 4th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon
You are having a very prolonged summer season this year and lots of bonus flowers.
November 4th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Excellent presentation
November 4th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Hot lips? A rather very interesting name for these flowers. Nicely presented shot.
November 4th, 2024  
