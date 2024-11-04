Sign up
Photo 4329
Salvia - Hot Lips
Amazing !! flowers on my Salvia again! I pruned back my rather overgrown Salvia bush in September . and wondering if I had been too severe in the pruning , but with the Wet and mild weather it has revived and is blooming again !
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Tags
garden.
,
salvia
,
hot-lips
Lesley
ace
Lovely Beryl. Ours still has flowers too.
November 4th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
November 4th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
You are having a very prolonged summer season this year and lots of bonus flowers.
November 4th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Excellent presentation
November 4th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Hot lips? A rather very interesting name for these flowers. Nicely presented shot.
November 4th, 2024
