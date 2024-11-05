Previous
Robin by beryl
Robin

So lovely to see my Robin so frequent in the garden !
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Sue Cooper ace
This is a lovely shot of him. Fav.
November 5th, 2024  
carol white ace
A lovely capture, looks christmassy. Fav 😊
November 5th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
So festive! Lovely capture
November 5th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 5th, 2024  
