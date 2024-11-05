Sign up
Previous
Photo 4330
Robin
So lovely to see my Robin so frequent in the garden !
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
4
4
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5747
photos
121
followers
75
following
1186% complete
4323
4324
4325
4326
4327
4328
4329
4330
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
11th October 2024 1:54pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
garden
,
robin
Sue Cooper
ace
This is a lovely shot of him. Fav.
November 5th, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely capture, looks christmassy. Fav 😊
November 5th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
So festive! Lovely capture
November 5th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 5th, 2024
