Still life. by beryl
Still life.

Cold dank and dark day, with the lamp on all day in the living room!! Another take on the scene with a little edit !
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Beryl Lloyd

January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
gloria jones ace
This is wonderful, Beryl.
November 9th, 2024  
Michelle
Beautiful, it looks like an oil painting
November 9th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
I Like this and that lamp with the frosted glass shade is beautiful.
November 9th, 2024  
