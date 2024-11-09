Sign up
Previous
Photo 4334
Let there be light
Such a dark and dismal day , and had my lamp on all day ! , So not motivated to do much all day.
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
1
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5751
photos
121
followers
75
following
1187% complete
4327
4328
4329
4330
4331
4332
4333
4334
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
9th November 2024 5:00pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
life
,
lamp
,
vase
,
apples
,
still
Michelle
Beautiful capture
November 9th, 2024
