Golden leaves by beryl
Golden leaves

The wind and rain of today has not taken down all the Autumn leaves just yet !
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Beryl Lloyd

Beverley ace
Gorgeous colours…
November 17th, 2024  
carol white ace
Lovely colours and capture. Fav 😊
November 17th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Lovely colours in your garden!
November 17th, 2024  
