Previous
Photo 4341
Golden leaves
The wind and rain of today has not taken down all the Autumn leaves just yet !
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
3
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5758
photos
122
followers
75
following
1189% complete
4341
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
17th November 2024 12:05pm
autumn
,
garden
,
prunus
,
golden-leaves
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous colours…
November 17th, 2024
carol white
ace
Lovely colours and capture. Fav 😊
November 17th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Lovely colours in your garden!
November 17th, 2024
