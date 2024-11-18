Previous
A mini-cyclamen by beryl
A mini-cyclamen

A lovely little cyclamen purchased recently - so pretty , but I must find it a smaller pot !!
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Christine Sztukowski ace
This is lovely and well presented
November 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
That certainly is a beauty, I do agree with you about the pot Beryl ;-)
November 18th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful plant and flowers. I had a mini-cyclamen like this and it bloomed year of year for quite some time. This year it has died.
November 18th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
I love this plant, I’m always amazed how they survive the winter outdoors
November 18th, 2024  
