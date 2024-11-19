Previous
When Autumn, meets Winter ! by beryl
When Autumn, meets Winter !

Woke up to a thick layer of snow this morning - it was forecasted - but still a shock!!
My little prunus tree had not completely shed all its leaves when it was covered in snow !
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Beryl Lloyd

Joanne Diochon ace
Wow! And here, in Ontario, Canada, we are still having fairly warm days for November.
November 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
So much of it too, beautifully captured!
November 19th, 2024  
