Previous
Photo 4343
When Autumn, meets Winter !
Woke up to a thick layer of snow this morning - it was forecasted - but still a shock!!
My little prunus tree had not completely shed all its leaves when it was covered in snow !
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
2
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5760
photos
122
followers
75
following
1189% complete
4336
4337
4338
4339
4340
4341
4342
4343
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
19th November 2024 9:35am
Privacy
Public
Joanne Diochon
ace
Wow! And here, in Ontario, Canada, we are still having fairly warm days for November.
November 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
So much of it too, beautifully captured!
November 19th, 2024
