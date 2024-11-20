Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4344
Another snowy and shivery morning !
After yesterday's snow , hard frost and as the media described it- another "dump of snow" !!
Sunny but so cold this morning and the road on the drive looks so icy ! No necessity to go out and certainly no intention of stirring from the house today !
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5761
photos
122
followers
75
following
1190% complete
View this month »
4337
4338
4339
4340
4341
4342
4343
4344
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
19th November 2024 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
garden
,
!
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It looks like quite a bit of snow
November 20th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Eek, does look very cold there. But the snow looks lovely.
November 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close