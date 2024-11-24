Sign up
Photo 4348
Christmas .
24th November - and only a month to go till Christmas Day. The shops and Garden Centres are full of Christmas displays and goodies ! So lovely to go browsing in all the colours and glitter of the commercial Christmas .
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
5
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5765
photos
122
followers
75
following
1191% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
11th November 2024 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
garden
,
centre
,
displays
Beverley
ace
Such a fun trip… I used to love it …
November 24th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I like the vibrant holiday colors also now that Christmas is only a month away. The colors and outdoor lights do brighten up a gloomy day. Hope you have happy holidays ahead.
November 24th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
It’s lovely to look at & get the buzz isn’t it Beryl? I like looking, I never buy anymore decorations as I’m going less not more. I love all the Christmas spirit. Glad you got out today.
November 24th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful Christmas
November 24th, 2024
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice
November 24th, 2024
