Christmas . by beryl
Photo 4348

Christmas .

24th November - and only a month to go till Christmas Day. The shops and Garden Centres are full of Christmas displays and goodies ! So lovely to go browsing in all the colours and glitter of the commercial Christmas .
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Beverley ace
Such a fun trip… I used to love it …
November 24th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I like the vibrant holiday colors also now that Christmas is only a month away. The colors and outdoor lights do brighten up a gloomy day. Hope you have happy holidays ahead.
November 24th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
It’s lovely to look at & get the buzz isn’t it Beryl? I like looking, I never buy anymore decorations as I’m going less not more. I love all the Christmas spirit. Glad you got out today.
November 24th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful Christmas
November 24th, 2024  
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice
November 24th, 2024  
